Union College to resume in-person classes this fall

Students will return to the classroom at Union College this fall.

Dr. Marcia Hawkins, president of Union College, made the announcement Thursday.

In March, campus life came to a halt after the coronavirus pandemic made its way into Kentucky.

The college, in response, transitioned to online learning.

Now, with the gradual reopening of the state, Hawkins wrote in a letter to campus community that classes in the 2020-2021 will be in-person.

"We are developing the policies and practices necessary to ensure a safe return for students, faculty and staff. In short, we are planning to reopen campus for the fall semester," Hawkins wrote.

Hawkins said flexibility will be key in the coming months to ensure a smooth transition back to campus life in August.

College officials say they will release more details on the transition in the next few weeks.