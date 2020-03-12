Union College extending spring break, transitioning to online classes in response to COVID-19

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Union College announced Wednesday night that they are extending their spring break to March 22nd in response to growing concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
The statement released by the school also states all classes were moving to an online format until further notice. Dorms will reopen March 22nd for students who wish to stay on campus.
Campus events are being considered on a case by case basis, no cancellations or postponements are announced at this time.