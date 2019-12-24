Unexpected gift brings hope to Pike County mother who lost daughter in house fire

Last month, we followed the heartbreaking story of 11-year-old Ayla Eastwood, who died in an early morning house fire in Pike County. Her mother, Meredith Eastwood, was left fighting for her own life.

As she faces the holidays without her daughter, Meredith told our sister station WSAZ's Taylor Eaton, Ayla's memory and an unexpected gift from Big Sandy Superstore are giving her the hope she needs to keep going.

Meredith and her son Keaton are facing a very different Christmas this year, spending the holiday in a new house.

"It's probably going to take a little while before we can say it's home," Meredith said. "It happened a little over four weeks ago. I still feel like I'm probably in shock over it all."

The feeling that something is missing overshadows everything.

"She loved Christmas. Well, she loved every holiday, but she loved Christmas," Ayla's mother remembered. "I know where my daughter is and I know that I will see her again and that's just what I keep thinking. She was always smiling. Always had that smile on her face. She was always happy. She wouldn't want any of us sad and I know that."

That smile is what Meredith kept with her while she recovered from her injuries in the hospital. Now it is helping her as she settles in her new house with her son, but for weeks the two have been living out of trash bags full of donated items.

"People have offered to give me furniture and I was like, yes. It doesn't have to match. Like, I'll take it, whatever you got I'll take it," Meredith said.

But just days before Christmas, an unexpected gift showed up at her door. Hoping to provide a glimmer of hope, Big Sandy Superstore crews brought a truckload of furniture to install in Meredith's home.

"Just overwhelmed and how of course I wish Ayla could be here to see this because I know she would be so happy about it," the mother said. "I do feel like she is looking down and she is probably smiling, thinking like, 'yeah I am happy for my mom and my brother.'"

Meredith said this wonderful gift gave her new hope and strength.

"More than enough, like so much hope. And that's funny. My middle name is Hope," she said. "Even though she is not here she still is keeping me going. We will call it home in no time and I've got my Ayla right there."

Meredith urged families to check their smoke alarms and make sure they are working properly.