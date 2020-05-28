Unemployment rates soar in Kentucky

More than 800,000 Kentuckians have applied for unemployment since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

That includes the more than 53,000 that filed the week ending May 23rd.

It is the first time the state has seen an increase in claims in more than six weeks and some people are still waiting to receive benefits.

Caroline Hughes filed for unemployment on March 23rd and has still not received her unemployment. She fears it may impact her college education.

"It feels very unfair, but I am very understanding. I know these are times that are very unprecedented. No one could have prepared for this," said Hughes.

Hughes had her whole post-high school plan worked out. She worked at a daycare and was saving up money for college. Then the pandemic hit and she lost her job.

"Feels like I have been preparing my life to pursue my dreams and go to school and inspire children. I call every day and I can't talk to anyone. I feel very helpless," said Hughes.

Hughes says with the CARES money she is out about $3,500.

She says she planned so long for this and believes she did everything right only to have her plans derailed, however she still counts herself lucky.

"But I am actually really lucky. I don't have a family to provide for, and I don't have rent or utilities due. I'm blessed in that, but it is still a big disappointment."

Her story is similar to so many others. There is a dental hygienist who filed March 17th and has still not received any money. There is also a woman who is trying to care for an elderly father with no money.

WYMT tried to get an interview with a state official about this subject but has been unsuccessful.

Kentucky's latest unemployment rate was a little more than 15 percent for the month of April. We should learn May's rate in mid-June.