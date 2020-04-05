Umpires face financial setback with sports season suspended

Without them we cannot play the games we love. It's not the coaches, the athletes or even the fans, its the umpires.

"The best thing when you're an official you don't want people to notice you at all," said umpire Dylan Fields.

Due to COVID-19, the KHSAA spring sports seasons have been suspended indefinitely.

"It hit us all hard, me and my colleagues. We were really looking forward to the season. I mean baseball is one of my favorites. It's a real let down," added Fields.

Umpires across the commonwealth are already feeling the effects of the coronavirus shutdown.

"I had two weeks of games scheduled out and I lost over 1,000 dollars already. This helps me pay for my food and travel on campus so yeah it's huge," said Fields.

As an umpire, you make around 65 dollars a game, with 4-5 games a week, for a 10 week season. The financial loss is well into the thousands of dollars.

"Unfortunately if the season doesn't happen, it's six, eight thousand dollars" added Fields.

That loss does not include the cost of equipment.

"Normally umpiring gear is around 1,500 dollars," said umpire John Bevins.

However, money is not the only thing they miss about spring sports.

"We do it for the children and that's the biggest thing I miss hearing the fans scream at me hearing the coaches scream at me," added Bevins.

