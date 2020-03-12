UVA-Wise to offer online classes for possibly the remainder of semester due to coronavirus concerns

Officials with UVA-Wise announced Wednesday that they would offer classes online for possibly the rest of the semester, “In response to the growing concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

In an e-mail Wednesday, school officials said that faculty will be given a week to prepare courses online, and will need to switch to online instruction by March 23.

That e-mail also said, “The College is also cancelling non-essential travel for employees and students, and gatherings or events with 100 or more people will also be cancelled or postponed.”

UVA-Wise Chancellor Donna P. Henry said in part, “We feel we are taking the right action to ensure the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and our community.”‘

UVA-Wise officials will revisit the issue of whether to stay with online courses on April 5.