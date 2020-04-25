USGS: Earthquake reported in greater Huntington-Ashland area

The U.S. Geological Survey says an earthquake was detected in the greater Huntington-Ashland tri-state area Saturday morning.

The 2.9 magnitude earthquake was reported almost two miles southeast of South Shore, Ky. in Greenup County and could be felt in parts of West Virginia and Ohio as well as Kentucky.

Early reports from the USGS say the earthquake happened around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

The earthquake occurred at a reported depth of 26 kilometers, or about 16 miles.

There have been no reports of damage at this time.