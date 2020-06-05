USDA Rural Development announces loans and grants for projects in two counties

Officials with the USDA's Rural Development office announced funding for projects in Laurel and Pulaski County on Friday.

The Laurel County Water District #2 will receive a $350,000 low interest loan to build one new 500,000-gallon water storage tank and to replace approximately two miles of water line in order to meet the current and future demands of customers in the rural parts of the county.

In Pulaski County, the Southeastern Water Association Inc. was awarded with a $110,000 grant and a $500,000 low interest loan that will be used to fund a construction cost overrun to complete the replacement of aging, undersized waterlines and three booster pump stations. It will also be used to upgrade another pump station to eliminate costly line breaks and leaks and to meet the demands of customers in some areas.