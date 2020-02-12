US whiskey exports decline as trade dispute with EU persists

By  | 
Posted:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A new spirits industry report says President Donald Trump's trade war dampened the overseas market for American-made whiskey last year.

The Distilled Spirits Council says overall exports of bourbon, Tennessee whiskey and rye whiskey tumbled amid a trade war-induced decline in exports to key European markets. At home, U.S. sales posted solid gains, especially for pricier premium brands.

American whiskey makers have been caught in the middle of a trans-Atlantic trade dispute since mid-2018. That's when the EU imposed tariffs on American whiskey and other U.S. products in response to Trump's decision to slap tariffs on European steel and aluminum.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus