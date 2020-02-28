US schools start planning for possible spread of coronavirus

Schools across the United States are canceling trips abroad, preparing online lessons and even rethinking “perfect attendance” awards as they brace for the possibility that the new coronavirus could begin spreading in their communities.

Districts are rushing to update emergency plans after federal officials warned that the virus, which started in China, is almost certain to begin spreading in the U.S.

Many are preparing for possible school closures that could stretch weeks or longer, even as they work to tamp down panic among students, parents and teachers.

School letters sent home from Florida to California seek to assure parents the risk is still very low.

New Zealand reports first virus patient; case linked to Iran

New Zealand has it’s first confirmed case of the new coronavirus after it was contracted by a person in their 60s who recently returned from Iran.

Health officials say the results of a test came through positive on Friday afternoon. The person is being treated at the Auckland City Hospital and the person’s household members have also been isolated as a precaution.

Authorities are asking anyone who took an Emirates flight that landed in Auckland on Wednesday to contact health experts if they have any concerns.

Nigeria confirms coronavirus, first in sub-Saharan Africa

Nigeria’s health authorities have reported the country’s first case of a new coronavirus in Lagos, the first confirmed appearance of the disease in sub-Saharan Africa.

The Commissioner for Health for Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city, said Friday that an Italian citizen who entered Nigeria on Feb. 25 from Milan on a business trip fell ill the next day.

Commissioner Akin Abayomi said the man was transferred to Lagos State Biosecurity Facilities for isolation and testing.

The patient was clinically stable, with no serious symptoms, and was being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.

Virus epidemic growing by day hits schools, concerts, parks

Japan’s schools prepared to close for almost a month and entertainers, topped by K-pop superstars BTS, canceled events as a virus epidemic extended its spread through Asia into Europe and now into sub-Saharan Africa.

The expected closure of all Japan’s schools will leave few people untouched by the virus in the world’s third-biggest economy.

Disney’s parks in Tokyo added themselves to the growing number of cancellations as Japan tried to contain its outbreak.

The global count of those infected exceeds 83,000, with China still by far the hardest-hit country. But South Korea has surged past 2,000 cases, and outbreaks in Italy and Iran were connected to cases breaking out in other countries.

