US military base blares false alarm amid N Korea concerns

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - Officials say a U.S. military base in South Korea accidentally blared an alert siren instead of a bugle call, causing a brief scare just as the U.S. and its allies are monitoring for signs of a provocation from North Korea.
Pyongyang has warned it could send a “Christmas gift” to the United States over deadlocked nuclear negotiations.
A U.S. military official says the false alarm at Camp Casey near the border with North Korea was caused by human error and didn’t affect any operations.
The incident came a day before Japanese broadcaster NHK mistakenly sent a news alert that said North Korea fired a missile over Japan.
