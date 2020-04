The United States is reporting more deaths due to COVID-19 than any other country at this time.

CBS News reports this is based on data from Johns Hopkins University.

More than 19,700 Americans have died from the coronavirus, which eclipses Italy's death toll.

COVID-19 has claimed more than 106,000 lives globally and the reported amount of cases is more than 1.7 million around the world.

Even with Easter weekend here, millions will have to celebrate in isolation.