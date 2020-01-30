US Secretary of Energy says miners are important despite industry struggles

The US Secretary of Energy visited the Bluegrass Thursday.

Photo Credit: WKYT

Our sister station WKYT reports US Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette said this administration is pushing an "all of the above police" when it comes to energy.

Focusing on coal, Brouillette says that the mines and miners are still important despite the struggle the industry faces.

"These miners are not going to be forgotten, they're not going to be lost. These mines are not going to be forgotten, and not going to be lost. They're very important resources that the country has, and we think that we can use them for other purposes," said Brouillette.

The secretary also says he sees a big potential future for nuclear energy.