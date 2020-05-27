U.S. Marshal warns of phone scam in West Virginia

The U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of West Virginia says impersonators are making rounds trying to make some quick cash.

According to Michael Baylous, the imposters are calling medical professionals claiming to be him or a Marshals Service employee. He says they claim warrants are on file.

Baylous says they do call people but never request money.

Baylous suggests doing a little fact-checking if you receive a similar call.

He says to ask the caller for their name and which office they are assigned to, then find the number for that particular office on the USMS website.