US Congressman Morgan Griffith calls on Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to reopen churches

Congressman Morgan Griffith (R- Va) issued the following statement after the U.S. Department of Justice filed a statement of interest for Virginia churches seeking to reopen, according to a news release Sunday.

“I have been troubled by the closure of Virginia churches under Gov. Northam’s stay-at-home order and on Thursday specifically asked the governor when he would be reopening the churches,” Griffith said in a statement. “Gov. Northam must drop the unfair treatment of churches and permit them to resume worship services under the guidelines that allow other functions deemed essential to stay open.”

Congressman Griffith represents Virginia’s 9th congressional district, which includes a large portion of the southwestern part of the state.