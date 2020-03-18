U.S. Attorney: Letcher County man convicted for trafficking meth

U.S. Attorney Robert M. Duncan reports that a Mayking man was convicted by a federal jury in Pikeville Friday on meth distribution and firearm offenses.

Danny Collins was convicted following a two-day trial for trafficking more than 500 grams of meth and processing a firearm as a convicted felon and for trafficking purposes.

It was the largest drug bust in the history of Letcher County.

Collins was indicted in June of 2019. His co-defendants pleaded guilty in February. Samantha Collins and Michael Slone will be sentenced on June 1st while Kevin Quillen will be sentenced on June 17th.

The investigation was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms as well as Kentucky State Police and the Letcher County Sheriff's Office.

Collins will appear for sentencing on a date set by the court. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.