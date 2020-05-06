UPIKE hosts virtual commencement ceremony for more than 270 graduates

The University of Pikeville held a virtual graduation for more than 270 graduates on Saturday May 2. The graduation honored students receiving a baccalaureate and master’s degree.

Another virtual graduation put on by the university honored 61 Doctor of Optometry degree and 123 Doctors of Osteopathic Medicine degree recipients. You can view both of the virtual commencements by clicking here.

Multiple professors and UPIKE President Burton Webb spoke during the commencement.

“Graduates, our faculty have prepared you well for the successes that lie ahead,” said Webb. “Go out into this world and be light and inspiration to those around you. May God bless each of you.”

Commencement week activities for the College of Nursing and Human Services also included the virtual pinning ceremonies for eight new professional social workers and 44 new nurses.