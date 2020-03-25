UPIKE graduation ceremony canceled

On Tuesday University of Pikeville president, Burton Webb, sent out an email to all students communicating about a 'few big picture items' he deemed important.

The biggest question on some minds, especially seniors, was if Commencement would be canceled.

Unfortunately, yes.

"Based on the guidance from the CDC and the Governor of the Commonwealth, face-to-face commencement has been canceled. We are planning to run an online ceremony in May and will welcome any student who would like to walk across the stage at our next two face-to-face commencement ceremonies. This decision is especially difficult, but we need to support our public health and vulnerable populations at this time," Webb wrote.

Also in the letter Webb addressed online teaching, which will now last through the end of the semester, working on a schedule for students to return to campus to gather their belongings and if there will be refunds on room and board. Room and board is something still being worked out. There will likely at some point be an issued refund, but students should keep an eye on their email for more information.

Webb ended the letter stating the university is remaining committed to maintaining communication with all students as they move through these unprecedented times. He warned that some things may be solved quickly while other things may take time and asked for patience.