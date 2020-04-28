UK workers: President Capilouto, other top earners should take pay cuts to make up shortfall

The University of Kentucky's President and other top earners are being called to take pay cuts to help with the university's projected $70 million budget deficit.

“The University of Kentucky should follow the lead of the University of Louisville and cut salaries of the administrators at the top instead of laying off important staff and cutting promised funding to graduate students,” said Zeke Perkins, a graduate instructor in English at UK.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports more than 100 student employees and community members are asking school leaders to cut the salaries of President Capilouto and other UK administrators.

“They’re asking for sacrifices from people least able to make them,” says Megan Parker, a Ph.D. candidate in the Department of Anthropology. “Basically, we are supposed to accept that sacrifices have to be made, but they are expecting these sacrifices from people unable to make significant contributions. Those at the top should be expected to make appropriate sacrifices and contributions themselves.”

Last week, UK announced 1,700 university and health care employees would be furloughed because of reduced revenue from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other colleges and universities in the Commonwealth are facing similar budgetary issues.

The University of Louisville announced back in April that it would cut top administrator salaries and other employee compensation as well as cut retirement benefits for all employees and furlough staff.

In a press release, UK student workers are calling on UK administrators to follow Louisville's lead. They also want graduate-level instructors to be paid a living wage with full healthcare benefits among other demands.

“The resulting financial burdens have largely been shifted onto students, who are paying higher tuition rates every year, and lower-level employees and graduate workers, who are denied a living wage and comprehensive health benefits, said Rachel Davis, a Ph.D. candidate in sociology at UK. “These basic demands are needed now more than ever, and the pandemic should not be used to shirk state and university responsibility.”

Many who signed the letter are members of Kentucky United Campus Workers, the first-ever union for employees at UK and other state universities.