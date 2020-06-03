UK student suing university to get partial refund for tuition

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A University of Kentucky student is suing the university to get a partial refund for tuition and other fees.
The lawsuit argues most facilities those fees would cover were closed once UK switched to online classes because of the pandemic.
The Lexington Herald Leader reports the university did refund some housing and dining fees for students who lived in dorms.
The UK student's attorney is seeking class-action status for the lawsuit to include every student enrolled during the past spring semester.