UK says Nutter Field House will be used as field hospital

UK HealthCare announced Friday morning they will move forward on plans for a 400-bed field hospital in Lexington.

During a news conference, officials told our sister station WKYT the set up will be ready in two weeks at the Nutter Field House, which is the UK football team's practice facility.

The facility would help take some of the load off of the main hospital during the potential surge of patients that could come soon during the COVID-19 outbreak.

