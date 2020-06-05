UK officials plan to remove controversial campus mural

In the wake of the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto announced in an email sent to students that a controversial mural in Memorial Hall will be removed.

In an email sent from UK obtained by our sister station WKYT, Dr. Capilouto said now is the time to take it down.

“As much as racism is a systemic stain on our country, so too, are we the inheritors of Dr. King’s admonition that the moral arc of the universe ultimately bends toward justice. That is where I believe we find ourselves as a campus community today. We have not been immune from racial prejudice and hate, but I believe deeply that there is a commitment to doing better tomorrow than we are doing today,” Capilouto wrote.

In 2015, President Capilouto covered the mural after a group of black students told him the piece was demeaning. In 2017, the mural was uncovered, but a new sign was added that aimed to give the mural some historic context.

“Our efforts and solutions with the mural, for many of our students, have been a roadblock to reconciliation, rather than a path toward healing. That’s not a criticism. It is a statement of fact and, I hope, understanding,” writes President Capilouto.