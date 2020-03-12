UK leaders work to get 87 students back to the U.S. before Friday

The University of Kentucky (UK) has 87 students in Europe that they are trying to get back home before the travel ban goes into place.

Photo Credit: WKYT/Victor Puente

With the travel ban going into effect on Friday, leaders at UK are racing against the clock.

They are also urging students planning on traveling to Europe for spring break to cancel their trips, reminding people that even if an area does not currently have a travel ban, that could change.

“We thought it was important to reinforce to people that travel whether it's domestic or international we don't know what's going to happen with those conditions. They are changing constantly and so our best advice and counsel, seeing what we are seeing on the ground our best advice and counsel was to carefully consider any sort of personal travel right now,” says UK spokesperson Jay Blanton.

Our sister station WKYT/a> spoke with the leaders at UK and has further details about the situation.