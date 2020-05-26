UK graduate researcher track ticks to learn more about tick-borne illness

While many of us try to avoid ticks at any cost, Anna Pasternak, a University of Kentucky graduate research assistant, is actively searching for them according to sister-station WKYT.

"It's the Kentucky Tick Surveillance Program and it started up last January, so in 2019. I had come in as a new graduate student and I was interested in the public health relationship with entomology," Pasternak said. "So this was perfect because ticks are a huge vector of diseases and they've never been studied extensively in Kentucky."

She collects ticks county by county and veterinarians and county extension agents across the state even send her ticks.

"We test right now for three pathogens," Pasternak said. "One is for the bacteria that causes Lyme Disease, and we have found that in ticks here in Kentucky."

Additionally, they test for the types of bacteria responsible for Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever and Ehrlichiosis.

"We are able to understand what species of tick are here and what kind of pathogens they are carrying so that we can know what diseases they are at risk for when they go outside when they go riding their horses or walking their dogs in the woods," Pasternak said.

It is also useful to understand what risks they pose to our animals as well.

"A lot of these diseases can impact veterinarian health- so horses which are huge here in Kentucky," Pasternak said.

Researchers hope that if we can better understand where these tick-borne illnesses reside then veterinarians and doctors will be able to diagnose and treat them more easily.