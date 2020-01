After an up and down first half of the season, Kahlil Whitney announced on Twitter that he will transfer from the University of Kentucky.

Thank You❤️ Next chapter🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/P3z1RNzHa8 — Kahlil The Dragon Whitney (@KahlilWhitney) January 24, 2020

Whitney started the first seven games of the season, but struggled throughout, averaging only 3.3 points and 1.7 rebounds per game.