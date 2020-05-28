UK expects to have an update on their fall semester by Friday

An updated status report is expected Friday as the University of Kentucky's planning teams continue to review and seek feedback on their Campus Restart Plan.

UK currently has four scenarios for their fall semester - including a normal start, a delayed start, a hybrid semester and a fully online semester.

Our sister station WKYT spoke with UK's President Dr. Eli Capilouto and Vice President Dr. Eric Monday about the upcoming semester.

They said their plans for the fall semester are as close to normal as possible while including all the necessary precautions.

"This week will be pivotal as we move toward safe and reinvented normal operations this fall," Dr. Eli Capilouto, UK's president, said Tuesday in a communication to the campus community.

Dr. Capilouto has said that UK intends to have students back on campus this fall, though officials are preparing a backup plan for online or remote learning in the event of a second spike of COVID-19 cases.

"We don't know when it's going to end," Dr. Eric Monday, the university's executive vice president for finance and administration, said in a recent Zoom interview with WKYT's Garrett Wymer. "We don't know how we're going to move through this, is there going to be a second wave, or a third wave or multiple waves? How are we going to react and respond as we start to reopen and open the spigot if you will? How do we pivot?"

All unveiled scenarios that provide for in-person classes this fall include a number of recommendations to provide for social distancing, discourage congestion in classroom buildings and other common areas, and increase cleaning and sanitation.

Things like living on campus, eating in dining halls and being in class in person is a big part of the university experience and present a challenge to make sure they are done safely. These things also can not be replicated if the semester is done online.

"It's not going to be the same," Dr. Monday said of the upcoming semester. "Are we going to try to make it as close to the same as possible? No doubt about it."