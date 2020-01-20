UK doctor trapped during Hawaii honeymoon rescue

The scar on Dr. Jackson Smith's forehead is one part of the story. The rest, as reported by sister-station WKYT, involves a hike on a treacherous Hawaiian Trail.

(Credit: WKYT)

He was celebrating his honeymoon with his wife and longtime girlfriend Teresa, but their honeymoon got off to a rocky start when Dr. Smith took a 30-foot fall.

"Watching him tumble down that hill was frightening," Teresa said. "And he hit a rock."

They planned for a four-day trip but ended up staying for six days after flooding on the island of Kauai trapped the newlyweds and 11 others on the trail.

The trip was even too dangerous for local firefighters, who could only send the hikers food and water.

But after six days, they were finally able to bring all the hikers back to safety.

"One by one, these two big firemen carried us through the ocean to the other side," Dr. Smith said.

Not only did Dr. Smith and his wife grow closer during this time. They also made lifelong friends of the 11 other hikers trapped with them on that Hawaiian trail.

"Teresa made a great comment on our way out," Dr. Smith said, "She said 'If the future of our world is dependent on the quality of those young people that we were with, we're going to be okay."

They say the experience helped put their lives into perspective.

"Being dry, having dry clothes, access to clean water and food. It really makes you appreciate it when those things are taken away from you," Teresa said.

But for now, they are happy to celebrate their safety and the start of their marriage.