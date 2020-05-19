UK cheerleaders sound off about coaches being dismissed

The University of Kentucky dismissed four cheerleading coaches on Monday following a three-month investigation which started back in February.

The investigation by UK zeroes in on a lack of oversight by the staff during off-campus events.

Jaclyn Fyffe, a former UK cheerleader, was on the sidelines two years ago.

"I was just genuinely shocked and immediately went to social media and looked at what the articles were saying. I was like this isn't true this these aren't these people. These aren't these coaches," said Fyffe.

Fyffe cheered from 2014-2018 and says it was a moment she dreamed about her entire life.

"I mean I took my kindergarten pictures in a Kentucky cheer uniform. It’s not just cheerleading. The entire program is a legacy, is a dynasty. In the cheer world if you are a girl or guy you strive to be there," said Fyffe.

Ezekiel Robertson, a former cheerleader, says he could not believe the news.

"When I saw that all four of the coaching staff was fired it was kind of like a punch to the stomach. My heart dropped and it was hard to wrap my head around," said Robertson.

The allegations include public nudity while performing stunts at Lake Cumberland.

“The basket tosses I’m sure you’ve seen videos that are shared online of the real basket tosses of everybody, the whole team, hanging out on the docks just throwing girls into the water with their bathing suits on like normal having a blast," said Robertson.

“There is zero hazing. Zero expectations to do anything that you didn’t want to do. If you did something you wanted to do it," said Fyffe.

The investigation was prompted by a family member of a cheerleader.

The allegations also include drinking so much you adults needed medical attention.

“There was absolutely zero peer pressure. There was college kids being college kids behind closed doors where coaches made rules that were broken and in some incidences but it wasn’t approved and there was significant consequences always," said Fyffe.

Charles Welte, a current cheerleader, says this situation is a gray area.

"I think things are getting sexualized a lot since it's a co-ed sport and I think it makes handling cheerleading situations a lot more delicate than any other sport because you are handling a situation with women and men who are said to be nude in front of each other which raises more eyebrows," said Welte.

At the end of the day, the banners will not go away.

“I think they’re gonna come from the ashes and come out on top and continue the legacy in the tradition that the program has held," said Fyffe.

Robertson says that these coaches will be remembered not for the investigation but for the legacy that they left behind.

“Their names are not gonna go out like this. They are always going to be known to the cheerleading world has the greatest most influential top cheerleading coaches the world has ever seen," added Robertson.

The investigation found no evidence of sexual assault or sexual misconduct during these trips.

