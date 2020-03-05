UK bans woman who used racial slur at Tennessee-Kentucky game on Tuesday night

Mitch Barnhart announced on Thursday that the woman who used a racial slur at the Tennessee-Kentucky game on Tuesday night will have her ticket privileges revoked immediately.

We have permanently revoked ticket privileges for all UK Athletics events from the person who made the abusive remark at Tuesday night’s game, effective immediately. This misconduct is unacceptable, unwelcome at the University of Kentucky and not reflective of our values. — Mitch Barnhart (@UKMitchBarnhart) March 5, 2020

This tweet from a Tennessee fan went viral after Kentucky's 81-73 loss against the Vols.