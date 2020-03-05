UK bans woman who used racial slur at Tennessee-Kentucky game on Tuesday night

(Photo: Twitter (@Ewilly27))
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Mitch Barnhart announced on Thursday that the woman who used a racial slur at the Tennessee-Kentucky game on Tuesday night will have her ticket privileges revoked immediately.

This tweet from a Tennessee fan went viral after Kentucky's 81-73 loss against the Vols.

 
