UK auctions off vintage Rupp Arena items

Along with many other things, the auction for items from Rupp Arena has moved online.

Photo Credit: WKYT

"With all the social distancing, that is the number one thing. That's what really works because these online auctions, people can bid from their phone, they can bid from their computer," Jonathan Noel, Owner and Auctioneer of Noel Auctioneers and Real Estate Advisors, said.

"When we have these online auctions we have people form California, Tennessee, Alabama, New York, everywhere across the county seeing these items."

Sister station WKYT reports this could be a good thing considering there are many people excited to bid on the vintage goods.

"We know UK fans are in every state and every continent, so if you where in Japan, guess what? You can still bid on these items," Noel said.

For many Big Blue Nation fans, these items bring back memories of Rupp from past decades.

"There's vintage turnstiles. Probably ten years ago, you probably passed through these turnstiles. They actually have the sticker of Rupp on them. So, someone could purchase them and put them in your basement," Noel said.