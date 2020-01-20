UK Research Study Aims to Eliminate Hepatitis C in Perry County

The University of Kentucky says it will provide updates on the launch of the $15 million Kentucky Viral Hepatitis Treatment, or KeY Treat, Project that aims to eradicate Hepatitis C, or HCV, in Perry County.

It is estimated that around 900 HCV-positive people live in Perry County. Kentucky's HCV-rates are twice the national average.

With $15 million in funding from the National Cancer Institute and National Institute on Drug Abuse, in addition to approximately $50 million worth of donated HCV treatments from Gilead Pharmaceuticals,

UK researcher Jennifer Havens and her team hope that by working to eliminate HCV in Perry County they can influence public health on a wider scale.

There will be an event at the ARH Medical Mall lobby in Hazard on January 20th and will feature a number of speakers from the University including Dr. Havens.