UK Professor: Meat shortages possible due to social distancing

COVID-19 has left some stocks at grocery stores thin, and now there is a concern that meat shortages are possible.

Our sister station WKYT talked to UK Professor Gregg Rentfrow who says meat processing plants across the country are seeing issues partly because it is tough for workers to social distance.

That also makes it tough for them to run at full capacity. With the shortage, Rentfrow says it is not time to be picky about your meat.

"I can cook ground beef but I don't know how to cook anything else, well this might be an opportune time to download a recipe and learn a new cooking style," said Rentfrow.

Rentfrow says there is no evidence of the virus being transmitted by food or packaging.