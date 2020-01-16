UK HealthCare temporarily restricts visitors due to flu season

UK HealthCare is temporarily restricting visitors as the flu season continues.

UK HealthCare has put temporary visitor restrictions in place to help curb the spread of the flu. (WKYT)

Sister station WKYT reports this is a proactive measure to protect patients.

Children under 12 years old are not allowed to visit, as well as anyone with flu-like symptoms.

Hospital staff is limiting visitors in patients' rooms to two at a time.

"We worry about the safety of our health care workers, we worry about the safety of other visitors, but most importantly we worry about the safety of our patients who are vulnerable, who are recovering from their illnesses, and we try to limit as much as possible the amount of flu they could be exposed to," said Derek Forster, Medical Director for Infection Prevention and Control.