UK HealthCare gives update on its response to COVID-19

On Wednesday experts from UK HealthCare gave an update on their response to the COVID-19 outbreak, as reported by sister-station WKYT.

Doctors are having to choose which procedures will be postponed, something they say is a difficult choice.

They say operations that are urgent or potentially harmful if not carried out soon will continue as scheduled.

At a news conference Wednesday, speakers said surgeons will have a say in this decision-making process.

"Sometimes it's a hard decision. Every patient has a unique story. We pay attention to that and we deal with the surgeons when the issues arise," says Dr. Chris DeSimone, Associate Chief Medical Officer of Perioperative Services.

UK Hospital employees also confirmed they have diagnosed three people with COVID-19. One was admitted and eventually discharged, a second was admitted Tuesday and is in "fair" condition, while a third is being monitored at home.