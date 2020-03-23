UK HealthCare experts: More than 900 patients tested, 17 return positive

University of Kentucky Medical Center experts have an update on how they're handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

UK HealthCare has put temporary visitor restrictions in place to help curb the spread of the flu. (WKYT)

Our sister station WKYT reports as of Monday evening, two patients are being treated and both are in fair condition.

More than 900 patients have been tested there, 17 of them returned positive.

Out of the patients requiring hospitalization, one needed the help of a ventilator.

Experts were asked why only one patient has made a complete recovery. They said it can take two weeks to confirm someone has completely beaten the virus.

Now, people will have access to a telehealth service.

"(Medical staff will be) Able to assess if there's respiratory stress, how will they look, if they have thermometers and blood pressure machines at home to check their vitals. We even have them get close up and look in their throat if we need to," explained Dr. Robert Cardarelli.

According to the U.K. Healthcare website, Dr. Cardarelli specializes in family and community medicine, primary care, and primary care pediatrics.

The telehealth service is also for people who don't have COVID-19.

Experts believe this allows for less foot traffic in the hospital.