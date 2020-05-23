UK Athletics hosts first virtual 5K

Many 5K runs were postponed or canceled this year, but UK Athletics had a different idea.

They are hosting their first-ever virtual 5K.

Our sister station WKYT spoke with the Assistant Women's Basketball Coach Amber Smith about the event.

"This would have been in-person, but uncertain times call for some different things,” says Smith. “So, our marketing team did a great job making this 5K virtual, trying to get everyone involved- coaches, fans, whoever is a fan of the Big Blue Nation. I'm the captain of a team, and I think there are maybe 5 other teams, but Team Smith is going to win."

The competitive nature is still there for Smith said there is plenty of smack talk for the friendly competition.

"It's kind of like an unspoken competition,” says Smith. “I was first to get on Twitter and start to talk a little trash talk, especially to coach Lawson and Coach Skinner."

At the end of the day its just about getting out there and supporting Big Blue Nation.

The virtual run can be done all at once, or spread out over the long Memorial Day weekend.

Online registration is closed, but you can still run your own 5K, and tweet with the hashtag #TilTheBattleIsRun.