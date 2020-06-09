Student hopes to memorialize Breonna Taylor on UK's campus

Khari Gardner, a senior at the University of Kentucky has started a petition to get part of campus renamed after Breonna Taylor, our sister station WKYT reports.

The petition looks to rename the Kirwan-Blanding complex.

Breonna Taylor was a student at UK.

Gardner says the idea came to him after participating in a protest in Washington DC. After hearing Breonna Taylor's story, he decided he wanted to do this in her honor.

The petition has more than 400 signatures so far.

Our sister station WKYT reached out to UK for a statement about the petition and are awaiting a response.