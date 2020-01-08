Tyler Childers' visit to Floyd County Animal Shelter brings adoption, donation boost

The Floyd County Animal Shelter received a whirlwind of attention since country music sensation Tyler Childers visited on New Year’s Eve.

After a photo of Childers holding a dog at the shelter was shared on Facebook, operators said the shelter received a lot of calls and messages regarding adoption. Shelter officials believe that boost in community support may help them reach their goal of building a new facility.

Plans are underway to start a new committee that will help fundraise for the project.

”It’s an old building. It needs some work. If you walk in and the first thing you see is broke, it automatically throws you off,” said Jackie Brown with the Floyd County Animal Shelter. “You assume, ‘They can’t be caring for their animals. They have a hole in their roof.’”

The new committee will be comprised of people who are not part of the shelter but want to see it flourish.

Brown said the idea is to allow the building to reflect the amount of work and dedication that goes into caring for the animals in the community.

She said the attention the shelter is receiving thanks to Childers was a push toward changing things as soon as possible, because sometimes it takes that kind of attention to bring forth change.

“It is a good place to live. Don’t get me wrong. But our people are suffering and our animals are suffering,” said Brown. “So anything to let the rest of the world know, ‘Hey, we need help in the mountains!’ I think it’s great. And for him to do that? I mean, it just shows how humble he must be.”

Officials said the shelter operates with a 90 percent adoption rate, but the aesthetics of the building - which they say has been there nearly 40 years - could use a lot of work to match that success.

For information on how to donate money or supplies to the shelter, visit its Facebook page.