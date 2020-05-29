Tyler Childers, Wells Brothers honored with road signs in Lawrence Co.

An Eastern Kentucky country music star and four brothers who served in World War II were honored with road signs in Lawrence County.

The 2020 Kentucky General Assembly added Tyler Childers to the Country Music Highway, also known as US 23.

"Childers is an amazing musician and storyteller and deserves to be recognized on the Country Music Highway. His ethic and determination to stay true to his calling should be an inspiration to all of us, not to mention his extraordinary talent. It was my privilege to sponsor the resolution to honor him in his important way," State Representative Kathy Hinkle, who requested the designations, said.

Childers was born in Lawrence County. He learned to sing in his local Free Will Baptist Church choir. When he was 13 years old, his grandfather gave him his first guitar.

His breakthrough in country music came following the release of his 2017 album "Purgatory".

This year, the Country Music Association nominated Childers for Best Country Solo Performance for his hit song "All Your'n." He wrote the love song for Senora May, his wife.

The Wells Brothers Veterans Memorial Highway is named in memory of four brothers from Blaine who served in World War II: Fred, Charles, Russell and Homer Wells.

Fred Wells (Dec. 15, 1915 - July 29, 1952) served in the US Navy as Chief Petty Officer on a destroyer from 1941-1945.

Charles Wells (Oct. 18, 1917 - July 1995) was a Technical Sergeant in the US Army from 1941-1945. He was part of the Fourth Armored Division out of Camp Bowie, Texas. He then served in the US Air Force from 1948-1952.

Russell Wells (Dec. 26, 1921 - Jan. 1, 2016) was a Sergeant in the US Army Signal Corps out of Robbins Field, Texas, from 1942-1946.

Homer Wells (Nov. 11 1923- July 9, 2013) was a US Navy Radio Technician on the USS Iowa in the Pacific from 1942-1946.

One night their father was concerned because he had not heard any news from the Pacific Theater. While listening to the radio one night, he heard Edward R. Murrow announce a "big shout out to Homer Wells of Blaine, Kentucky" for restoring communications in the Pacific by working 72 hours nonstop through a typhoon.

“World War II is becoming a distant memory for many people,” Rep. Hinkle said. “Young people today have little idea of the sacrifices that people were required to make during those years. The Wells brothers represent true service and patriotism. All four served during the way years, leaving the safety of their home and family to defend freedom and democracy, making our country safe from the threat of tyranny and dictatorship. It is only fitting that they be recognized by naming this highway in their memory, and it was an honor to be asked by the family to sponsor this resolution.”