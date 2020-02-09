'Two to five inches of rain': Knox County emergency officials prepare with a call to action

With a slight break from the rain and warmer temperatures, emergency officials were able to begin assessing damage from last week's flooding.

Health, Fire, and Rescue Emergency officials met Sunday at the Knox County Health Department for a conference call with Kentucky Emergency Management and the National Weather Service; hoping to come up with a plan to move forward.

"We have to see if there is enough damage for FEMA to come in," said Todd Owens, the Emergency Management Director in Knox County.

"We had 29 houses affected, 7 of which were completely destroyed and 8 homes with major damage," said Owens. "This was worse than the flood in 1987."

During the conference call, the NWS warning of more rain. "Two inches of rain in the next I think two days," said Owens.

While two inches may not seem like much, with more rain some areas will stay at rest and others become a potential danger once again.

"My sister lives across the road from Thompson Park. It got up in her basement but it didn't get in her house. Thank God," said Emelena Hubbard. As she was dropping off donations to the health department she talks about why she felt compelled to give.

"There's so many people that are going to be devastated. They are going to have to start from the floor up. They will have all that cleaning to do and maybe not even be able to save their stuff," she said.

"You never know when you're going to need some help. Whether it be a flood or a house fire or anything."

With continuous support from the community, the people of Southeast Kentucky can rest assure that they are not alone.