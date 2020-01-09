$2,000 grant awarded to Mary Todd Lincoln House

The Kentucky Historical Society awarded a $2,000 grant to the Mary Todd Lincoln House on Wednesday, January 8th.

The grant came from the Kentucky Local History trust fund and is used to help Kentucky museums and local history organizations.

More than $51,000 has been awarded from this grant to 40 Kentucky organizations in 30 different counties.

Kentucky Historical Societies Community Engagement Administrator, Dr. Amanda Higgins, said that this grant will go towards updating the Lincoln Houses' collections System and will fund a collections internship at the house.

