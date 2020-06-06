Two swimmers missing out of Lake Cumberland

Russell County officials are reporting that two swimmers in Lake Cumberland are missing.

It happened on Friday between Jamestown Marina and Wolfe Creek Dam.

The Russell County Emergency Manager tells sister-station WKYT. four people were swimming when their houseboat began drifting away.

They say two men in their 20s went after the boat and are still moving, while two other swimmers were picked up by another boat.

Officials say rescue crews called off their search Friday evening but plan on being out on the water again Saturday morning.