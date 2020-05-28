Two people charged in connection with Harlan County burglary case

Two people are facing charges following a burglary at a school resource center.

Deputies were called to Cumberland Elementary School early Thursday morning after officials noticed someone had broke into the building and took several items sometime overnight.

Their investigation into the incident led them to Shawn Ashley, 21, of Totz. They found some of the stolen items in his possession.

Deputies also discovered someone else was in possession of some of the other stolen items. Candy Ball, 36, of Cumberland was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property.

Ashley was also taken into custody. He is charged with burglary in the Cumberland Elementary case, but during their investigation, police found out Ashley was responsible for other burglaries. Charges on those are pending.