Letcher County road partially blocked due to mudslide

Part of one Letcher County road is blocked due to an overnight mudslide.

Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet tell WYMT it happened on Highway 7 between the Letcher Volunteer Fire Department and the Letcher Elementary and Middle School in the Jeremiah community.

The slide has one lane of the road blocked with debris and crews say it will likely take two to three hours to clear.

Flaggers are helping direct traffic, but expect delays in that area. We are told that one driver ran into the slide in the dark before crews got there, but he was not injured and was able to drive the car away.

There was also another slide overnight in the Crafts Colley community of Highway 2034. Both lanes were blocked for several hours, but crews were able to clear that scene and move the material off to the side of the road.