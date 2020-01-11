UPDATE: Victim in apparent dog attack identified

UPDATED 01/11 6:57 a.m.

Sister-station WKYT reports that the victim in the apparent dog attack has been identified as Donald Abner.

He was a Richmond native, his body will be flown to Frankfort for an autopsy

UPDATED 01/10 11:43 p.m.

A woman in Rockcastle faces murder charges according to state police.

Troopers charged Melissa Wolke late last night after a man was killed by a dog.

Original Story 01/11

When state investigators got there, they say they found the man dead in the backyard and a very aggressive pit bull next to a truck.

They ended up killing the dog.

The coroner told us it is not clear how the man died, but did say the victim was attacked by the dog.

It is being tested for rabies