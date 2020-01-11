WVSP: Two in custody after man barricades himself inside home

Two people are in custody after a situation at a home in the Lavalette area of Wayne Count, West Virginia State Police said.

It happened in the 500 block of Oakmont Road when a man barricaded himself inside the home.

Because of a warrant against a man there, troopers believed he could be armed and called for backup.

A Special Response Team (SRT) and troopers from the neighboring counties of Cabell and Lincoln provided assistance.

The man came out of the house on his own, and a woman in the home also had active warrants against her. Both were taken to the Western Regional Jail.

No names have been released yet.