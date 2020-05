Two people died and two others were injured during a car crash in Fleming County.

A report from Fleming County County High School said the crash happened after their graduation ceremony. They it involved a Class of 2020 graduate, Dalton Barnett, and his family.

Nancy Barnett and Lyndon Barnett, Dalton's mother and father, were killed in the crash.

The school said Dalton and his sibling are being treated at UK Hospital.