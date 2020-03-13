Two dead in Bell County crash

The Bell County Sheriff's office has confirmed two people are dead following a crash in the Page community of Bell County.

The accident occurred on US-119 by the Tint Shop.

One person is being flown from the scene.

The Bell County coroner Jay Steele is on the scene.

A detour has been set up to 987 Laurel Hill.

Local Bell County Volunteer Fire Department, Bell County EMS, Bell County Rescue Squad and Bell County Sheriff's Department are all on scene.

Officials expect US-119 will be shut down for about one hour.

Kentucky State Police are taking over the investigation.