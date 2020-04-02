Two charged in drug trafficking investigation

Thursday morning Deputy Bobby Jones initiated a traffic stop on a Ford SUV for crossing the center line while he was behind the vehicle.

While searching the vehicle the passenger of the SUV, 22-year-old Jalisa Woods had a large item hidden under her clothing when she was removed from the vehicle.

She then presented a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine. Upon further searching a large amount of cash was found.

The plastic bag was found to contain more than 3/4 of a pound of suspected methamphetamine.

Woods and the driver of the vehicle, 30-year-old Courtney Pierce, both of Louisville, KY were arrested and lodged in the Knox County Jail.

They both face charges of controlled substance in the first degree.