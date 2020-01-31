Two behind bars after theft complaints ends in chase

Two men are behind bars after a theft complaint at the Corbin Walmart.

Police say employees at the store called them around two Thursday afternoon and said two men walked out the front doors with items they did not pay for.

When deputies got to the scene, they saw a yellow Mustang pulling out of the parking lot quickly. While attempting to stop the car, the driver took off and led police on a short chase.

Deputies eventually managed to trap the car bringing an end to the chase.

Inside the car, deputies found what they suspect to be meth and meth pipes. We're told one of the people in the car was in possession of a gun and under the influence.

James Ray Jent, 42, and Justin C. Jent, 19, are in the Laurel County Correctional Center facing charges of theft by unlawful taking and fleeing or evading police, among others.